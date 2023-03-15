Ensure 24x7 power supply in summer: Delhi Power Minister to officials

March 15, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Delhi government’s policy is “to ensure 24x7 supply during the peak summer”.

At a review meeting of the ‘Summer Action Plan’, Ms. Atishi told officials of the Power Department and the three discoms that the government will follow the ‘zero power cut policy’ like every year.

She asked officials to address the needs of people by tying up with power companies for additional supply as well as ensuring maintenance and upgradation of power substations and power lines.

Officials of the Power Department at the meeting stated that the peak power demand last summer was 7,695 mega watts (MW), which was met with no power cuts. This summer, the peak demand to expected to rise to 8,100 MW and they are prepared to meet this without any power cuts, officials added.

A senior official from one of the two BSES discoms said they are prepared to ensure uninterrupted supply to residents in south, west, east and central Delhi for the summer. To prepare for the higher electricity demand, measures including long-term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been taken the official said. “BSES discoms will get up to 630 MW (BSES Rajdhani up to 330 MW and BSES Yamuna up to 300 MW) of power through banking arrangements,” he added.

The BSES official also said that ‘green power’ will play an important role in ensuring uninterrupted supply under its areas for the summer. This includes around 888 MW of solar power from SECI, 486 MW of wind power, 40 MW from waste-to-energy plants and over 130 MW of solar energy from roof-top installations in south, west, east and central Delhi.