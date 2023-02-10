Enhance police presence, illuminate dark spots: Delhi L-G

February 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday Instructed the city police and various government departments to enhance visible policing, illuminating dark spots, and creation of courtrooms for the functioning of fast-track courts as he chaired the 18th meeting of the task force on women safety.

According to a statement from the Raj Niwas, the Delhi police informed the L-G that it is going to recruit about 6,000 personnel, including over 3,000 women personnel, to ensure better police presence in the city.

“Mr. Saxena issued instructions for enhancing police presence at all times in all localities of the Capital, particularly on the dark spots and vulnerable stretches,” the statement read.

The L-G also directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to illuminate 1,406 dark spots of the city within a month.

“Similarly, the L-G was informed that replacing the existing PWD streetlights with new LED ones and integration of all streetlights was pending with the State government. The L-G took exception of this inordinate delay and directed the PWD to expedite the work and said he would flag this issue as well with the Chief Minister in the next review meeting,” Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Saxena also reviewed the status of judges’ vacancies in fast-track courts and was told that while 32 judges have been appointed so far, there was an acute shortage of courtrooms. “The PWD informed the L-G that the matter was pending with the State government since 2017-18 and that no decision has been taken in this regard till now,” the statement said, adding, “The L-G said that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister.”

The L-G was informed that disposal of cases by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had improved significantly. Mr. Saxena said at the meeting that he had directed the FSL to collaborate with their counterparts in other States for faster disposal of cases.