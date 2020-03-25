Enhance emergency measures, activists write to Kejriwal

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to undertake steps to enhance the emergency measures already taken, in a bid to prevent starvation deaths as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Urging the government to enhance the steps being taken to ensure access to food, the letter said, “In addition to providing cooked food at the 234 night shelters, we urge you to make it more widely available by ensuring that all anganwadis and government schools in Delhi provide cooked food to anyone who requires it. It will also prevent over-crowding at night shelters at meal times.”

In the letter to the Chief Minister, activists also urged the Delhi government to announce relevant policies pertaining to restarting the mid-day meal schemes to ensure children have access to nutritious meals despite schools being shut due to the epidemic.

Ration enhancement

Stating that under the National Food Security Act, ration cards had been issued to less than 40% of the population in Delhi, the letter added, “The enhancement of quota of ration announced by your government will only benefit these people. There is an urgent need to universalise access to food grains, pulses, cooking oil and soap, and provide it to everyone desirous of obtaining these irrespective of whether they have a ration card or not.”

In the letter, activists also urged the government to release maternity entitlements in advance and also to set up a free helpline number at the Chief Minister’s office.