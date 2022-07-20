English medium change spells trouble in Rajasthan schools

Parents in Rajasthan demand that classes be held in both English and Hindi medium in two shifts

The gradual conversion of the existing Hindi medium government schools in Rajasthan into the elite English medium institutions has spelt trouble for students and their parents amid the drive to promote English as the medium of instruction. Protests have emerged across the State over the admission process which involves "forcible shifting" of students.

The Congress government had started Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools with much fanfare three years ago, claiming that it would give an exposure to the students and enable them to avail of new opportunities. All of the 1,200 Mahatma Gandhi Schools, including the 214 started in the latest academic session, have been opened so far in the buildings of the existing government schools.

Though the children already studying in the schools were given the option of continuing in the same institutions with English medium in the 2022-23 session, most of them, especially those in the higher classes, expressed their desire to study in Hindi.

The primary students could switch over to English relatively easily, but those in the upper primary and higher secondary classes found it difficult to grapple with the change of medium.

With the Hindi medium students being given transfer certificates and asked to go to other schools, the parents have staged demonstrations and locked the schools in several districts of the State during the last few days. In most of the villages and towns where Mahatma Gandhi Schools have been started, there are no other government schools in the vicinity.

The villagers at Saradhana in Ajmer district have demanded that since their children were not getting admission anywhere else, the newly established Mahatma Gandhi School should be run in two separate shifts for English and Hindi media. Though a delegation of villagers went to Jaipur on Tuesday to meet Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla, others were not hopeful for a resolution of the issue. “The government’s drive to promote education in English is going to result in an unprecedented dropout of girl students. Their parents will be unwilling to send them to far-off places to continue schooling in Hindi,” Saradhana sarpanch Harikishan Chaudhary told The Hindu. Mr. Chaudhary said the Education Department was not willing to consider the demand for running the schools in two shifts.

Students and parents staged a similar demonstration at the Government Senior Secondary school at Sitarampuri in Amber, near Jaipur, where the school authorities had asked the students of Classes I to VIII classes to fill up the option forms before the change of medium. The parents opposed the move, saying their children should be allowed to continue their education in Hindi.

In Jaipur city, the protests were organised outside the schools in Van Vihar, Someshwarpuri and Gopalpura Devri. Of the 1,538 students enrolled in the Someshwarpuri school, only 200 have consented to switch over to English medium. The rest of the students were asked to get transfer certificates and seek admissions elsewhere.

All Rajasthan Parents’ Forum president Sunil Yadav said the State government should have either started Mahatma Gandhi Schools in new buildings or made alternative arrangements for the Hindi medium students. “Those who are not financially strong send their wards to government schools. How can you expect them to bear the additional costs involved when the admissions are not even certain in distant schools?” he asked.

Students being deprived, says BJP

The Opposition BJP Bharatiya Janata Party has lapped up the issue, while accusing the Congress government of depriving the students of their right to education. BJP State president Satish Poonia said a “crisis had emerged” in the schools after their conversion into English medium and demanded in a letter shot off to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that Hindi medium should not be abolished in the Mahatma Gandhi schools.

Secondary Education Director Gaurav Agrawal, Director, Secondary Education, has issued orders to the heads of the Mahatma Gandhi Schools to ensure the admission of students to the nearest schools if they desire to study in Hindi medium. According to the sources in the Education Department, The demand for running the schools in two shifts could be “sympathetically considered”, but the Finance Department was not willing to sanction the twofold increase in the number of teachers.

Though the English medium schools are evidently an attraction for the masses because of low cost of education and an assurance for upward social mobility, the complications involved in their establishment and operations are set to create difficulties for the State government’s plans to make a transition for the students to break the language barriers.