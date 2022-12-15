‘Engineering landfill’ in city by April 2023 

December 15, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to create an “engineering landfill” in the city’s Tehkhand area by April 2023. The Delhi Development Authority has allocated over 47 acres to the civic body for the project. TextEditorThe Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to create an “engineering landfill” in the city’s Tehkhand area by April 2023. The Delhi Development Authority has allocated over 47 acres to the civic body for the project.

A senior civic body official said the new landfill in Tehkhand will be unlike the existing landfills in the city. “Materials such as ash, which we receive from our waste-to-energy plants, will be dumped here. Unlike what we see at the sanitary landfill sites, the engineering landfill site will have provisions to ensure that the leachate does not contaminate the soil and the groundwater is not affected. These measures will be put in place before the site is operational,” the official added.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti in his budget speech, which was released by the civic body on Tuesday, said over 32 acres of the land allocated by the DDA will be utilised to create the engineering landfill site. The Capital has three sanitary landfill sites — Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.