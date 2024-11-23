ADVERTISEMENT

Engineer dead, foreman hurt in accident near Haiderpur metro station

Published - November 23, 2024 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A senior mechanical engineer died in an accident near the Haiderpur metro station while working on a line connection issue, the police said on Friday.

A foreman, who was also injured in the same accident, is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, DCP (North West) Abhishek Dhania said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125 (rash or negligent acts that endanger human safety), and 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The deceased’s postmortem has been conducted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US