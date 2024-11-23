Engineer dead, foreman hurt in accident near Haiderpur metro station

A senior mechanical engineer died in an accident near the Haiderpur metro station while working on a line connection issue, the police said on Friday.

A foreman, who was also injured in the same accident, is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, DCP (North West) Abhishek Dhania said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125 (rash or negligent acts that endanger human safety), and 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The deceased’s postmortem has been conducted.

