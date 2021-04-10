Enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, ramp up hospital infrastructure: L-G

New Delhi

10 April 2021 05:44 IST

At the meeting, officials told to strengthen testing and tracing

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued directions to strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour at public places especially during the upcoming festivals and ramp up hospital infrastructure given the recent spate in cases.

Mr. Baijal chaired the 20th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain among others to review the COVID situation in Delhi and the ongoing vaccination with an effort at Raj Niwas.

COVID Care Centres

Besides ensuring enhanced capacity and dedicated resources in hospitals for treatment of COVID patients, the L-G also directed the District Administration to ensure optimum utilisation of existing COVID Care Centres.

Containment zones

Officials were alsoadvised to further strengthen the implementation of testing, tracing and treatment strategies with focus on micro containment zones and geographical areas with a high incidence of COVID cases, said Raj Niwas.

The L-G also advised the Health Department to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and also to undertake a public information campaign to sensitise people towards vaccination and the critical need for strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria and representatives from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Centre for Disease Control and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with other officials were also part of the meeting.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal called for collective, concerted and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to successfully overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.