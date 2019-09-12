End VIP culture in govt. hospitals: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Department to “end VIP culture” in Delhi government’s hospitals and said all residents will get equal treatment.

He said there would be no private rooms for VIPs in city government-run hospitals. “I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in govt hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

here are a few hospitals under the Delhi government which have private rooms that can be booked at some charges.

Work is under way to augment the capacity of government-run hospitals by over 120%, the AAP dispensation had said on Tuesday.