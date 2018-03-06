‘End trial in Uphaar evidence tampering case by Nov 30’

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed a lower court here to conclude by November 30 a case related to alleged tampering of documents during trial of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.

Justice Anu Malhotra also sought a status report on trial in the case by September 7.

“The trial court is directed to complete proceedings in the case and pronounce judgment by November 30, 2018. A status report is called for on September 7, 2018,” the judge said.

‘Cooperate in trial’

The High Court also asked the Delhi government and other parties in the case to cooperate in the trial to expedite disposal of the matter. The government and the Delhi Police said they were assisting the court so that proceedings are expedited.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), sought a day-to-day trial in the case. He said the lower court was giving only one date each month, leading to delay in the trial.

The High Court had in July last year paved the way for trial of theatre owners Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for alleged tampering with evidence in the case.

The case is related to alleged tampering with a judicial file pertaining to a letter written by Ansal Properties Industries Ltd vice-president V.K. Nagpal to the Delhi Fire Service.

A trial court had ordered framing of charges against the seven accused, including the Ansal brothers, in May 2014 on charges of abetment of offence, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Apart from the brothers, Anoop Singh, Prem Prakash Batra, Harswaroop Panwar, Dharamveer Malhotra and court employee Dinesh Chandra Sharma are accused of tampering with evidence in the case that is pending since 2006. All accused have denied allegations against them.

A fire had broken out at a theatre during the screening of the film Border on June 13, 1997, killing 59 people and injuring over 100.

Dismissed

A court had on January 31, 2003, ordered an inquiry after some documents related to the Uphaar case went missing from the court record room. After inquiry, Mr. Sharma was dismissed from service.