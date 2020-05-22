Delhi

‘End DMC chief’s removal process within 2 weeks’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city government to conclude the process of removal of Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) in accordance with law within two weeks.

A Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said, “Respondents No.1 [Delhi government] and 2 [L-G] to conclude the process under Section 4(4)(f) of the Delhi Minorities Commission Act against respondent No.3- Mr. Zafarul Islam Khan in accordance with law within two weeks”.

The sections provide for removal of the DMC chairperson after giving him a proper hearing.

The High Court’s order came on a plea by a social worker, Vikram Gahlot, challenging the constitutionality of the DMC Act and seeking removal of Mr. Khan from the post of the chairperson.

Advocate Dhananjai Jain, who represented Mr. Gahlot, argued that despite the previous order of the High Court, no show-cause notice has been issued to Mr. Khan till date.

The L-G had in April written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighting a social media post by Mr. Khan, the content of which prima facie appears to have the potential of disturbing communal harmony in the city.

“The matter is particularly serious considering that one of the functions of DMC is to take recommendations for ensuring, maintaining and promoting communal harmony in Delhi,” the Delhi government said in its report to the high court.

The L-G had then directed to the Administrative Department here to initiate action against Mr Khan.

Mr. Khan (72), who has been the DMC chief since July 2017,is also facing a sedition case over a tweet posted last month.

Mr. Khan had defended his social media post, saying it was on the plight of the minority population that had been targeted by certain elements in society, and further acknowledged the role of the international fraternity in raising concerns regarding the well-being of Indian Muslims.

He had said, “The social media post however only refers to ‘Hindutva bigots’, which is not a religious group or community, but instead refers in this context to persons on social media posting hate speech and propagating communal disharmony”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 1:10:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/end-dmc-chiefs-removal-process-within-2-weeks/article31645248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY