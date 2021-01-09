Encroachment: NGT orders restoration of pond to original condition

New Delhi

Plea has sought execution of an earlier order directing removal of encroachments

Following a plea seeking action against encroachment on water bodies in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the District Magistrate to implement orders and restore a pond to its original condition.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the matter was being dealt with for three years and that the issue of individual encroachment can also be dealt with by civil court having local jurisdiction.

“Accordingly, we direct that a copy of order of this tribunal be forwarded to the District Judge, Ghaziabad, for being entrusted to the civil court concerned so that the said civil court may proceed further with the execution proceedings in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Tribunal that a joint inspection team was constituted and a demolition drive undertaken.

The green panel, however, noted, “We are of the view that once order has been passed by this Tribunal which has attained finality, the same ought to be executed by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad and pond should be restored.”

Earlier, the NGT had pulled up the State government over a delay in reporting encroachments of waterbodies, including ponds and wetlands.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Sushil Raghav who sought execution of an earlier order directing removal of encroachments.