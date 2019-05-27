Enact strict fire safety laws, NGO to PM

An NGO, working in the field of fire safety and prevention, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a strong law to be enacted to prevent fire tragedies.

The United Human Rights Federation (UHRF) made the demand in the wake of a fire in Gujarat’s Surat district on Friday that led to the death of 22 students attending coaching classes. “In February, 17 people died in a fire in a Karol Bagh hotel and now it is Surat, where innocent students have been killed in a fire tragedy. How many more fire accidents will we see before we get a strong fire law?” UHRF president Santosh Bagla said.

“We recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a strong law to prevent fire tragedies. We had even demanded that the BJP include it in its election manifesto,” he said.

Political parties

Mr. Bagla said unfortunately, no political party has, so far, shown strong will to bring stringent laws despite the Supreme Court’s directions in this connection.