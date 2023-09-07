EMRS Bhopal Principal who turned school around is among National Teachers’ Award recipients

September 07, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Among the 50 school teachers who were awarded the National Teachers’ Award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday was Yashpal Singh, Principal of the Eklavya Model Residential School, Bhopal. Dr. Singh ensured near full-capacity attendance from first generation school-going tribal children with simple approaches, including students’ have a say in deciding meals, and recreating what they liked about their forest homes at the residential school.

Dr. Singh, along with 74 other teachers from across the country, received the award from the President of India on September 5, and also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for tea. After being felicitated by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday, the 61-year-old Principal spoke to The Hindu on the school’s transformation.

“All I had to start with were chalks and dusters. Now, we have a world-class library, smart classrooms, and state-of-the-art labs,” he said, adding that when he took charge in 2018, just 61 students had taken admission, and the school had seen two Principals in two years.

EMRSs are residential schools for Scheduled Tribe (ST) children run as a Central scheme under the supervision of the National Education Society for Tribal Students. Each school has a capacity of 480 students from Classes 6 to 12.

“There are currently 465 students at EMRS Bhopal, but most of the time, it is at full capacity of 480,” Dr. Singh said, adding that he took help from the State and Union governments, the public, and students to make this happen. The school has recorded a zero-dropout rate in the last five years, and Dr. Singh said a large part of that came from involving the students in decision-making processes.

“We certainly improved the food quality but more importantly, I took meetings with the students and they would tell us what they wanted to eat in the mess for meals. We would accommodate dishes that they usually eat at home as well,” said Dr. Singh, who has a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Bhopal University.

The decision-making process originates with student representatives, above whom are teacher representatives, following which Dr. Singh reviews the arrangement and signs off on it.

Dr. Singh added that another key feature of the school was the garden they had grown together. “We had intended it as an attempt to make them feel like they were still close to the forest, to nature,” he said.

Dr. Singh said that all the school’s accomplishments would not be possible without the help and support of the State government and Union government, along with members of the public, who helped plant trees, and students who got involved.

An employee of the Madhya Pradesh Government, Dr. Singh is set to retire in August 2024 but says he will continue working for tribal children in whatever capacity he can.

