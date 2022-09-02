Empty shelves greet public as Delhi govt. liquor vends open 

Delhi reverts to old excise policy; situation to improve: official

There was shortage of liquor in the city on Thursday as the Delhi government went back to the old excise policy with the opening of government-run liquor vends.

While many liquor vends had very less stock, others were still getting ready and yet to open. Consumers were met with empty shelves or limited stock at the vends with officials saying that the situation will become normal in a few days.

Dubbed the “new liquor policy”,theDelhi Excise Policy 2021-22was rolled out by the city government last year with a promise to enhance the liquor-buying experience, generate more revenue and end liquor mafia.

The government had completely pulled out of the liquor trade under the new policy and 849 new private vends were to open from November 17, 2021. Over 630-650 private vends had opened and they indeed offered a better experiencewith larger, air-conditioned shops that offered walk-in facility.

Smaller shops

However, many of the government vends that opened on Thursday are of the old type: smaller shops where one has to stand outside the shop and buy liquor.

At a liquor vend in INA, the shelves were empty. Painting and other works were still going on, and the vend was selling liquor directly from cardboard boxes. “We just started selling as we got some stock now. But the stock is very less and we hope to get more tomorrow,” a salesman said.

‘Will take more time’

Another liquor vend near INA market was also getting ready and had no stock. “We are still getting the shop ready and it will take two more days,” an official working for the Delhi government said. Many other shops have not opened today. The situation will improve over the week,” a Delhi government official said.

At Meherchand market, which used to have liquor vends, there is currently none. “If you want you can buy liquor in black from the colony behind the old liquor vend. I have bought from there. It is original, but the rate will be high,” a local resident said.

A government spokesperson did not share the number of vends that were opened on Thursday or offer a comment on the shortage of liquor.