Employer kills workerover video leak threats

Shopkeeper, 2 accomplices arrested

Three persons have been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man, after he threatened his employer with leaking videos showing them engaging in sexual acts, in south-west Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh. He worked at a shop in Sarojini Nagar and was allegedly in a sexual relationship with his employer, identified as one Prembir.

DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said that the deceased was harassing Prembir by threatening to leak their intimate videos, after which Prembir hatched a plan to kill his employee. “Prembir roped in two of his accomplices, namely Pavinder and Rohit, who came from Uttar Pradesh on January 28 and stayed at a guest house in the city,” the officer said.

While his accomplices were in their rooms, Prembir went to Sarojini Nagar market and brought the deceased to the guest house, where Pavinder and Rohit used a nylon rope from the guest house’s balcony in order to strangulate Singh. “Rohit also used a muffler to strangulate him,” the DCP said.

After committing the crime, the accused stuffed the deceased’s body in a suitcase and dumped it near Sarojini Nagar metro station after covering it with a plastic sheet. While Pavinder has done an IT course from a college, Rohit is a contractual painter. None of the accused have criminal antecedents, the officer added.