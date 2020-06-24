Employees’ union writes to L-G about duty timings

New Delhi

24 June 2020 23:48 IST

It alleges Delhi govt. personnel are working overtime and without leaves

A Delhi government employees’ union has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal complaining against duty timings extending up to 12 hours at COVID Care Centres (CCCs) without leave, lack of social distancing norms at government offices due to 100% attendance and deployment of staffers with co-morbidities at hospitals during the pandemic.

The Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association, comprising officials from the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and stenographer cadres, complained that personnel from both categories were being deployed at CCCs for 12-hour duty without regular leaves. This was taking a toll on their health as well as the well-being of their families.

Besides demanding that all personnel posted in government departments from which positive cases had been reported be tested, the association requested the offices of all departments under the Delhi government be sanitised at the earliest.

Employee strength

Personnel with co-morbidities should be relieved from field duty during the pandemic and only 50% staffers should be called in to work, the association demanded. This, the association argued, would work out better, as only half the strength of a particular department would need to be quarantined in case of an infection.

Duty timings could be reduced to 8 hours from 12 and field staffers, who had already performed duties for two months, should be replaced with other personnel before resuming work post leave in a healthier condition, it said.