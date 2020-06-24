Employees’ union writes to L-G about duty timings

A Delhi government employees’ union has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal complaining against duty timings extending up to 12 hours at COVID Care Centres (CCCs) without leave, lack of social distancing norms at government offices due to 100% attendance and deployment of staffers with co-morbidities at hospitals during the pandemic.
The Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association, comprising officials from the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) and stenographer cadres, complained that personnel from both categories were being deployed at CCCs for 12-hour duty without regular leaves. This was taking a toll on their health as well as the well-being of their families.
Besides demanding that all personnel posted in government departments from which positive cases had been reported be tested, the association requested the offices of all departments under the Delhi government be sanitised at the earliest.
Employee strength
Personnel with co-morbidities should be relieved from field duty during the pandemic and only 50% staffers should be called in to work, the association demanded. This, the association argued, would work out better, as only half the strength of a particular department would need to be quarantined in case of an infection.
Duty timings could be reduced to 8 hours from 12 and field staffers, who had already performed duties for two months, should be replaced with other personnel before resuming work post leave in a healthier condition, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath