Delhi

Employees of Hardayal Library not paid salaries for 18 months: AAP

The Hardayal Library is in dire straits due to a paucity of funds, say employees. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
Staff Reporter New Delhi July 15, 2022 02:28 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 02:28 IST

 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that employees of Hardayal Library, which functions on grants given by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), have not got their salary for the past 18 months as there are no funds.

“BJP leaders are failing Delhiites every day. They had themselves said MCD won’t face a fund crunch when Centre provides all funds,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Mr. Pathak also alleged that the Secretary of the library, Poonam Parashar, a former BJP councillor, has flouted norms to appoint her husband as a member of the library and given a job to her son.

“It is interesting to note that the moment Poonam Parashar became the secretary, she nominated Anil Jha, her husband, as a lifetime member of the committee. They did not stop here but they also hired their son to work in the library on ₹38,000 as monthly salary,” Mr. Pathak said. 

Responding to Mr. Pathak’s allegations, Ms. Parashar said the former’s statements were “completely false”. 

“My husband, Anil Jha, became a part of the committee through elections that were held in a free and fair manner. More importantly, I challenge Mr. Pathak to prove his claims. Ministers under the AAP government are being probed for corruption and they should not go about leveling allegations of corruption against others,” said Ms. Parashar.

