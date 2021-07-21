‘Emotional well-being of students affected’

NEW DELHI

PTMs to resolve issues, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the emotional well-being and education of students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes. The two-week long parent teacher meetings would find solutions to the problems related to online classes and the social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved, he asserted.

After meeting parents, Mr. Sisodia said the Delhi government is working on many levels to make children emotionally strong. “In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the COVID period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum. Along with this, members of the School Management Committee (SMC) are constantly connected with the parents of the children on phone and are working with the school to meet the educational needs of children,” he said.

He added that at the PTMs, teachers are teaching parents new parenting tricks, which will help with online learning and mitigate their stress.

