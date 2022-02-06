Emergency services resume at EDMC hospital; strike continues

Most of the demands have been agreed to, say protesters

Emergency services at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)-run Swami Dayanand Hospital have been resumed — after remaining shut with the doctors and nurses going on strike since February 1.

Dr. K.P. Rewani, joint secretary, Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association, said that their strike was still ongoing.

Responding to reports on some doctors being fired for going on strike over the non-payment of salaries, the hospital’s medical superintendent Rajni Khedwal, on Saturday, said that “no doctors were fired”.

“No letter of termination has been issued to any of the doctors who are on strike. Over 20 doctors have resumed their duties at the casualty ward; however, the remaining services are still shut. The remaining doctors have also been requested to resume their duties,” said Ms. Khedwal.

Mr. Rewani said, “Some doctors who have joined only a few weeks ago have no salary dues. We have asked them to rejoin duties out of good faith, keeping the patients in mind. Most of our demands, including the payment of salaries since November, have been agreed to. However, we have asked the civic body officials to count the strike period under regular hours of duty.”

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand, however, said that while he has regularly appealed to the doctors to resume their duties, they will “not be paid for the days that they are on strike”.

“We have given them all assurances regarding the payment of their pending salaries, but they have not resumed their duties. Till the time this continues, they will not be paid for the days that they do not work on. We do not understand why the doctors have continued their strike despite the assurances.” said Mr. Anand.