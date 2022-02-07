EMDC to outsource public toilets

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday announced that it will outsource 50 public toilet complexes, which will be converted into smart toilets, on a public-private partnership model.

A senior EDMC official said that a total of 348 public toilet complexes fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction, out of which, the 50 toilets are a part of the pilot project .

“For the agency that comes forward to develop these complexes, the EDMC is offering 35 square feet of space along with the complex, for commercial use. These 50 complexes are located in Shahdara North and South, the developer agency will also get rights to advertise on the space,” he said, adding that the average capacity of each toilet will depend on the space available.

The redeveloped space, under the pilot project, will be operated and maintained by the agency for 10 years.