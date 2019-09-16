‘Eliminate confusion over ban on single-use plastic’

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) appealed to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to “eliminate confusion” caused over the ban on single-use plastic, the group said on Sunday.

In the absence of guidelines, there is a lack of clarity over the category of items which fall under “single-use plastic”, on whether plastic above 50 microns is permitted or not and on what alternatives could be promoted, the group said.

It also added that the MNCs should be directed to stop using packaging material, which involved single-use plastic.