Elevator crash in Naraina Industrial Area factory kills 3

January 09, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

Three persons were killed and one injured on Sunday in an elevator crash inside a factory in west Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area, the police said.

According to the police, calls were received around 5:45 p.m. from DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar and BLK Hospital in Rajendra Place about some men who had been rushed in from a factory where an elevator came crashing down.

Kulwant Singh, 30, and Deepak Kumar, 26, both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny, 33, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, were declared brought dead at DDU Hospital, they added.

Meanwhile, Suraj, 24, a resident of Gol Market, is undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital, the police said, adding that investigation into the accident in underway.