Elevator crash in Naraina Industrial Area factory kills 3

January 09, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old was also injured; two hospitals where the victims were rushed in alerted the police about the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and one injured on Sunday in an elevator crash inside a factory in west Delhi’s Naraina Industrial Area, the police said.

According to the police, calls were received around 5:45 p.m. from DDU Hospital in Hari Nagar and BLK Hospital in Rajendra Place about some men who had been rushed in from a factory where an elevator came crashing down.

Kulwant Singh, 30, and Deepak Kumar, 26, both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny, 33, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, were declared brought dead at DDU Hospital, they added.

Meanwhile, Suraj, 24, a resident of Gol Market, is undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital, the police said, adding that investigation into the accident in underway.

