Elevated road on Delhi-Agra highway opened

April 11, 2022 01:40 IST

The much-awaited 3.25-km-long elevated road on Delhi-Agra national highway in Palwal was on Sunday thrown open to traffic.

The road will bring an end to the traffic woes of commuters travelling on the highway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing completion of the project, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said: “Glad to inform that the work of Palwal Elevated Highway on NH -19 in Haryana has been completed. The 3.25-km-long, four-lane elevated structure has been constructed at a total cost of ₹215.24 crore.”

The Minister announced this using his official Twitter handle.

“Passing through the Palwal town, it will prove to be a boon for local residents, providing seamless and safe connectivity and also drastically reduce vehicular pollution,” he said in a series of tweets.

Special purpose vehicle

The road has been completed by DA Toll Road Pvt Ltd (DATRPL), a special purpose vehicle owned by Singapore-based Cube Highways, operating the 179.5-km six-lane toll road connecting Delhi with Agra on National Highway 19 under a 26-year concession awarded by National Highways Authority of India in 2010.

The elevated section was thrown open to the public by Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries.

Bureaucrats, representatives from NHAI, DATRPL and other stakeholders also attended the inauguration. The four-lane elevated section will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Agra and provide relief to commuters from acute traffic congestion between Alawalpur Chowk to Agra Chowk in Palwal.

Mr. Gurjar, Faridabad Lok Sabha member, said the road would provide impetus to development in the area and help save time, money and fuel.

Improved access

DATRPL Project head, Vaibhav Sharma, said: “we are happy to announce the completion of Palwal elevated corridor on Delhi-Agra section of Nation Highway 19. This provides relief to the long-distance commuters who will pass through Palwal on the elevated section as well to the local commuters in Palwal due to the improved access to the 10 lane at-ground section.”