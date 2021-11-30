Electroral roll revision exercise to conclude today

New Delhi

30 November 2021 01:44 IST

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, Ranbir Singh, on Monday said that all eligible voters must enrol at the earliest during the ongoing special summary revision before if concludes on Tuesday.

“First time voters and those who have been excluded from the voting process were told to submit Form-6 by November 30,” said Mr. Singh.

Previously, Mr. Singh said that an 'Electoral Literacy Club' (ELC) had been established in schools and colleges in the city to educate students about the electoral rights, process of registration and voting through engaging activities and games.

Advertising

Advertising

“The youth can also significantly boost electoral awareness, particularly through use of social media. Those who do not have access to the Internet or are not well versed with its working can file applications in person at polling stations, voter centres or common service centres,” said Mr. Singh.

According to Delhi's latest electoral roll, released on November 1, the total count of electors stood at 1,47,95,549, while the count for the previous year’s roll was 1,48,98,069. While the number of male voters stood at 80,88,031, there are 67,06,570 female voters. The number of third gender electors stood at 948.