Electric buses project: BJP writes to L-G Baijal over ‘irregularities’

The Delhi BJP on Saturday, wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal alleging “irregularities” in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government’s decision to engage 1,000 electric buses.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, in addition to alleging that the project was being executed “without concrete planning”, the Opposition also demanded a “high-level independent investigation” into the matter.

‘Facilities not ready’

“The Kejriwal government approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses without any proper planning and twisting of the facts...at present it has neither bus depots nor power supply system for charging of these buses. Of the six bus depots which have been approved to cater for these buses, five of them do not even exist on ground,” Mr. Gupta wrote.

Apart from the issue of depots, Mr. Gupta argued in the letter, dedicated grids for a power supply system also needed to be provided for charging of these buses which, as per the original report of the Power Department, would take 18-24 months.

That the government had taken the responsibility to make necessary arrangements for the bus depots and bus charging within six months was “not possible to implement” and was further problematic because if the government failed to fulfil its responsibility, the operational cost of running these buses would have to be borne by the government.

“...repeated changes have been made in the original DIMTS report...under political pressure. This has been done to extend undue financial benefits to the bus suppliers and the concessionaries,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

ECC fund

According to the leader, the money required for the purchase of 1,000 electric buses is to be spent from the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) fund on which the directions of the Supreme Court are still awaited.

“The Kejriwal government has taken a decision to bring 1,000 electric buses on roads in a hurry without a concrete plan which will have serious consequences. After these buses are purchased, they will remain parked and the government will have to bear their operational cost without these buses actually running. There is no place even to station these buses,” he added.