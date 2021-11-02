Electoral roll revision exercise begins in Delhi, draft roll sees a dip in electors

New Delhi

02 November 2021 01:56 IST

Delhi’s draft electoral roll for 2022, published by the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday, showed a decline in electors compared to last year. The previous electoral roll, published on January 1, 2021, had 1,48,98,069 electors, whereas the latest with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date has 1,47,95,549.

The latest roll – special summary revision (SSR) – shows while 3,19, 222 electors were deleted from the draft roll, 2,16,702 were added to it. Among the deleted electors, 59, 423 were declared dead and 2,51,062 had shifted within and out of the city.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that all claims and objections regarding the electoral roll can be made from November 1 to November 30. Calling this month-long process “voter utsav”, Mr. Singh said that the SSR was aimed at including “newly eligible and left out voters who have completed or will be completing the age of 18” on or before January 1, 2022. The final roll will be published on January 5, 2022.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singh said that the draft electoral roll has been published at all polling stations of Delhi and on the “website of CEO Delhi” on Monday.

According to the draft roll, total 80,88,031 electors are male, whereas 67,06,570 are female; on January 15, 2021, their count stood at 81,58,180 and 67,38,976 respectively. An increase in third gender electors was observed with 948 in the latest draft – compared to 913 in the previous roll.

The SSR for the draft roll for November 1, 2021 was carried out across Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies. The largest assembly constituency was Matiala with 4,28,340 electors and the smallest was Delhi Cantonment with 1,10,255.