The first ‘Electoral literacy club’ at the college level was inaugurated at Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women on Friday. Such clubs have been conceptualised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in order to increase participation of youths in elections.

Aarti Agarwal, a consultant with the ECI, said: “Studies show that people that do not vote when they turn 18 tend not to join the electoral process later in life. This is why it is important to catch them young.”

Film screenings, debates and other activities will be held to get youth engaged in elections, she said. The inauguration was presided over by the CEO of the Delhi Election Commission, Vijay Dey.