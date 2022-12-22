Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be held on January 6

December 22, 2022 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi:

The elections to pick Delhi’s next Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, next year, when the corporation assembles for its first meeting. The newly elected councillors will be administered the oath on the same day, according to an official statement released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. The last date to file nominations for mayoral polls is December 27.

“The elections for the six members of the [MCD’s] standing committee will also be held in the first meeting of the House,” the civic body’s statement also said.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “We are yet to take a decision on whether we will contest the mayoral polls. The decision will be taken after a party meeting, which will be held soon.”

In the recently held MCD polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with 134 seats, ousted the BJP, which was in power at the erstwhile civic body (now unified) for 15 years. The Congress secured nine seats while the independents won three.

“As of now, AAP’s councillors are working towards cleaning the city. Soon, Delhi will move towards a big change,” AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members respectively.