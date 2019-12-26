Election Commission sets the ball rolling on Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed preparations for election to the Delhi Assembly, the term of which will end on February 22.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra reviewed the poll preparedness at a meeting attended by district election officers, deputy commissioners of police and heads of municipalities, said a statement issued by the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.

During the meeting, Mr. Singh briefed the Commission on the status of the electoral rolls, electronic voting machines and awareness drives to target low turnout areas. District election officers also gave presentations on the preparations in their districts, while DCPs informed the poll body about the law and order situation in their jurisdiction, the statement said.

The current term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly had started on February 23, 2015, after the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats in the elections held on February 7, 2015.