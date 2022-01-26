Election commission releases reserved ward list for Delhi civic polls

New Delhi

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday released the list of reserved seats for the elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi scheduled to be held in April.

Compared to the last civic polls in 2017, the total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates across 272 wards spread across the jurisdiction of the three civic bodies — North, South and East — remains unchanged at 46. All the three corporations are currently ruled by the BJP.

Out of the 104 wards in north Delhi, the number of seats reserved for SC women candidates and SC candidates stands at 10 each, while 42 wards have been allotted for women and general category candidates, each.

In south Delhi, the number of seats reserved for SC women candidates and SC candidates is eight and seven respectively, while the number of wards reserved for women and general category candidates stands at 45 and 44 respectively — out of 104 wards.

Of the 64 wards in east Delhi, six seats have been reserved for SC women five for SC, while the number of reserved wards for women and general category candidates stands at 27 and 26 respectively.

“There has been no change in terms of the number of seats in any category. However, the category of seats in the wards have been rotated. Every ward has been rotated, when compared to their previous category in 2017,” a senior SEC official said.