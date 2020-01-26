Elected leaders should hoist flag: Congress

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi has demanded that the elected representatives should hoist the Tricolour on Republic Day and Independence Day functions in the State instead of the government officials.

Issuing a press statement, Mr. Vidrohi made an appeal to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to set right the “wrong” precedent in the State and allow the elected representatives such as MPs, MLAs and District Council presidents to do the honours.

As per the practice, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Sub-divisional Magistrates hoist the Tricolour in case the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are not present at the function. Haryana Cabinet has 13 ministers, including the Chief Minister, but there are 22 districts. Mr. Vidrohi said the government officials hoisting the flag was against the spirit of democracy. He said though Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues could not be present in all districts, there were 10 MPs and 90 MLAs to do the honours. He said he had requested the previous governments as well to shun this flawed practice.