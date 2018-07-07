Elders compromise for sake of care from family: study

A majority of the elderly have to compromise with their life circumstances for the sake of care and support from their family members, and over 50% face abuse and mistreatment, a study has revealed.

A survey of 10,000 senior citizens noted that 66.5% of the elderly found the fast-paced lifestyles of younger family members to be their greatest challenge, while 60% said that their own poor financial status was a major limitation in old age.

The study, released by Agewell Research and Advocacy Centre for the United Nations, also revealed that 52.4% of the respondents faced elder abuse, mistreatment or harassment.

They survey was carried out in May-June 2018 in 20 States across India.

Among the elderly, 56.2% were drawn from the 60-70 age group, 30.2% from the 71-80 age group and the remaining 13.7% from the 81+ age group.

Living independently

The study revealed that nearly one in four senior citizens (23.44%) were living alone, while one in two (48.88%) were living with their spouse.

“Only about 26.5% of the respondents are living with their children or other family members. Relatively, the number of elderly living alone was higher in urban areas at 25.3% in comparison to 21.8% in rural areas,” noted the study.

The survey also found that a large number of respondents preferred to live alone, or with only their spouse. “Many older senior citizens, while living in the same house as their children’s family, had separate space/rooms/floor and kitchen. They hardly interact with their children or their family members and hence admitted to living alone,” said the study.

The survey also revealed that though most of the elderly enjoyed their independence, a majority were financially dependent on others in their old age.

Only 36.81% said they were financially independent in the autumn of their life. About 68.24% said they enjoyed ideological independence, 60.54% psychological independence, 69.45% social independence and 61.81% physical independence.

Around 88.5% of the elderly said they needed healthcare services to ensure their independence in old age. Similarly, about 74.1% stressed the need for a social support system and recreational facilities to enable them to lead more enjoyable lives.

The survey noted how these challenges often contribute to discrimination. About 54% of the elderly said they faced discrimination due to their age.

In terms of elder care, 62.1% of the respondents said they were not getting any long-term palliative care. Out of this, 52.4% said they needed traditional family support, while 29% sought maintenance to meet their old age requirements; and 13.9% demanded better healthcare facilities and care-giving services in old age. About 4.4% also spoke of the need for care and support such as housing and counselling as their most important needs.

Unaware of schemes

Many of the elderly were found to be unaware about the status of policy framework and support and services for them. Only about 28.6% were aware of laws and schemes for their maintenance while the rest said that had little or no knowledge about the provisions or schemes meant for them.

Noting that there is “an urgent need to make every elderly financially independent in old age”, the study recommended that provisions for “ensuring independence in old age and long-term palliative care be made at all levels: family, community and government”.

On palliative care, founder of Agewell Foundation Himanshu Rath pointed out how the financial health of the elderly usually determined the nature and quality of palliative care they received.

“Though providing long-term and palliative care to the elderly comes under family responsibilities in India, it is observed that senior citizens who are financially independent and have a high net worth, or who hold property entitlements, are treated comparatively better by their family,” he said.