HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly woman found with stab wounds under railway bridge in Mandawali; dies in hospital

The police suspect that Sudha Gupta, 72, was murdered over a personal enmity; probe under way

June 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman died of multiple stab wounds after she was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim was identified as Sudha Gupta, 72, who had been living alone at Guru Nanak Pura, Laxmi Nagar, after her husband’s demise.

According to the police, an anonymous PCR call was received around 2.30 pm about a woman lying in a serious condition with stab injuries under the railway bridge in Mandawali. A team reached the spot and took her to Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar, a senior officer said.

As her condition worsened, the woman was referred to Max Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds, the officer added.

“Upon examination of the body, we noticed multiple wound on the left shoulder, face, side of the chest, waist and back. The doctors suggested that the injuries were caused by a sharp object,” the DCP added.

Ms. Guguloth added that a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was travelling alone on a two-wheeler from Mandawali towards Preet Vihar before the incident occurred.

According to the senior officer, the murder was prima facie committed over a personal enmity.

The police are analysing CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

The DCP said, “The victim has three sons and two daughters. Two of her sons are doctors while another is a property dealer and both her daughters are married. The family had several properties and she used to look after them.”

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.