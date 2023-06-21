Elderly woman found with stab wounds under railway bridge in Mandawali; dies in hospital

June 21, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

An elderly woman died of multiple stab wounds after she was allegedly attacked by unidentified people in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim was identified as Sudha Gupta, 72, who had been living alone at Guru Nanak Pura, Laxmi Nagar, after her husband’s demise.

According to the police, an anonymous PCR call was received around 2.30 pm about a woman lying in a serious condition with stab injuries under the railway bridge in Mandawali. A team reached the spot and took her to Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar, a senior officer said.

As her condition worsened, the woman was referred to Max Hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds, the officer added.

“Upon examination of the body, we noticed multiple wound on the left shoulder, face, side of the chest, waist and back. The doctors suggested that the injuries were caused by a sharp object,” the DCP added.

Ms. Guguloth added that a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was travelling alone on a two-wheeler from Mandawali towards Preet Vihar before the incident occurred.

According to the senior officer, the murder was prima facie committed over a personal enmity.

The police are analysing CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

The DCP said, “The victim has three sons and two daughters. Two of her sons are doctors while another is a property dealer and both her daughters are married. The family had several properties and she used to look after them.”