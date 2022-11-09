Elderly woman found dead in her flat in Delhi’s Amar Colony

: A 75-year-old woman was found dead in her house in south-east Delhi’s Amar Colony on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The police said a PCR call was received at Amar Colony police station at 5.17 p.m. regarding a woman being murdered in her flat.

The deceased, Kulwant Kaur, 75, lived alone. On Tuesday, the domestic worker, Sameena Praveen came for work and found Kaur lying unconscious on the floor.

The victim was shifted to the National Hearts Institute in East of Kailash for treatment but was later declared brought dead, the police said.

According to a senior police officer, there were no signs of any suspicious entry with all the locks of the house being found intact.