Elderly woman dies after son slaps her

The accused has been arrested, say police

A 76-year-old woman died after she was slapped by her son in Dwarka’s Bindapur on Monday, the police said.

Her son Ranbir has been arrested, they added.

The police lodged a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a video of the incident surfaced online. DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the police were not informed about the incident by any party, including the hospital where Avtar Kaur was declared brought dead.

‘No MLC prepared’

“No information regarding the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) was received. There was no MLC prepared. No PCR call was also made,” Mr. Meena said. It is a matter of investigation why the MLC was not prepared, whether the hospital was informed and if it was, why they did not inform the police.

The police said a PCR call was received at 12.07 p.m. on Monday regarding a quarrel after which a police team reached the spot.

They were informed that Ranbir, his mother and wife had an argument with the owner of a building in Sewa Park over parking of vehicles and the matter has been sorted out.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced in which Ranbir can be seen slapping his mother who fell to the floor. Ranbir’s wife then tried to pick her up. Mr. Meena said it was revealed that after the matter with the building owner was closed, an argument between the trio ensued during which he slapped his mother.