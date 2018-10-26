Elderly sisters found dead at residence

Two elderly women were found murdered in their flat in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Thursday, the police said. The bodies were spotted by their house help around 3 p.m., they said.

The house help informed the neighbours, who called the police. The deceased have been identified as Usha Pathak (75) and her sister Asha Pathak (70), the police said. The deceased were unmarried and had been staying in the flat for the past several years.

House ransacked

The police said entry to the flat was friendly. However, the house was ransacked later. They said they are yet to receive details of valuables missing from the house.

“The women were smothered. Asha was also hit on the head with a blunt object. The bodies were found lying on the floor,” a police officer said.

Usha had retired as a music teacher from a college in Hapur, while Asha retired as librarian at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

To a question on whether she had seen someone inside the flat, house help Rani said a plumber was working when she turned up for work around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both the plumber and Rani left around 4 p.m. When she arrived around the same time on Thursday, she found the main door ajar.

She entered the flat and found the sisters lying on the floor.

Kin informed

“Their nephew, who lives in Nangloi, and a niece, who is a resident of Noida, have been informed about their deaths,” the police officer said.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered at the Pachim Vihar police station. CCTV camera footage and visitors’ register of the society have been obtained for investigation.