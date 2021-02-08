Elderly man arrested for R-Day violence

He was carrying a reward of ₹50,K on his head, says police

A man was arrested from Chandigarh on Sunday in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, the police said. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, they said.

Sukhdev Singh, aged around 60, was arrested from Chandigarh by the Crime Branch team, which is probing the 13 cases in connection with the Republic Day tractor parade violence.

A senior officer said Singh was allegedly leading the mob at the Red Fort on the day of incident. So far, 127 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.