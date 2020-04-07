Elderly in old-age homes at higher risk

One undiagnosed COVID-19 case can chain-infect up to 16,000 people in 14 days if not quarantined, and the elderly are most vulnerable, says Dr. Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS, and Consultant WHO SEARO, in an interview with The Hindu.

As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country, the elderly are surely at risk. What are the symptoms that one should look for? What are the atypical symptoms?

The elderly, especially who are 80+, not vaccinated against flu or pneumonia, who are residing in old-age homes or long-term care facilities are at high risk of developing severe diseases due to COVID-19. Cardinal symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough (dry and persistent) and shortness of breath.

The other atypical symptoms could be headache, sore throat, nausea, diarrhoea, etc. Approximately 90% of patients present more than one symptom, and 15% of patients present fever, cough, and laboured breathing. However, the most important consideration is detailed contact history with someone who has travelled to the countries where COVID-19 is widespread. Anyone above 65 with disproportionate respiratory symptoms should contact a doctor.

Why is COVID-19 more dangerous than other group of corona viruses?

It is similar to viruses like flu or SARS and MERS, but this is much more contagious than a usual flu. Someone who is carrying COVID-19 can infect 2-3 persons and the chain will increase exponentially without interruption if most of them are asymptomatic and, as per calculation, one undiagnosed COVID-19 case can infect up to 16,000 cases in 14 days if not quarantined.

However, mortality is not that high at 2%-3%. Around 10%-15% may suffer severe symptoms and may require ICU care.

Why should we self quarantine for 10-14 days?

As per data, 97%-98% of people who develop symptoms of COVID-19 do so within 12 days of getting infected. The incubation period varies from 2 to 14 days, that means someone who has contact with a case may develop the symptoms up to 14 days after infection. Similarly, he or she can spread the virus to others. The government’s decision to impose a lockdown will definitely help cut the infection chain.

Who needs to take extra precautions?

Long-term care centres or old-age homes should not allow visitorsas only visitors would carry the infection inside. As most of the elderly at old-age homes are frail and cognitively impaired with multiple disease, they are at high risk of the fatal disease. Old-age homes should be well-ventilated. and physical distance of more than one metre should be maintained for older adults. Anyone who has cough with fever should use a three-layered mask and self quarantine.

This is also flu season, what should one with fever, cold and cough do? Should the person go for testing?

Initially, if an elderly person is suffering from fever, dry cough, throat congestion without any contact history, they should only take rest, stay at home, maintain cough etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue), sanitise their hand frequently by 60% alcohol containing sanitiser, they should call the helpline provided by the Central or State government. No need to panic. However, if they have signs related to organ failure like shortness of breath, decreased urine, chest discomfort, diarrhoea with fever they should immediately visit a hospital.