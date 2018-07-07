Elderly couple robbed by 4 men

Four robbers allegedly barged into the house of an elderly couple on Thursday night, held them, their domestic helps and the security guard hostage, and fled with cash and jewellery worth ₹10-₹15 lakh, the police said on Friday.

Thrashed, gagged

The robbers allegedly thrashed and tied the security guard and two domestic helps up when they tried to resist. The elderly man was gagged and thrashed as well. He sustained minor injuries on the face and head.

‘Role of an insider’

The police suspect the role of an insider. Labourers, who work at the shop owned by the family, are under the scanner. They stay on the first floor of the house.

Victim Manmohan Bansal (60) said four men entered the house around 3.30 a.m. through the balcony on the first floor.

“I woke up hearing a sound and found four men standing in my room. One of them claimed to be a policeman. When I tried to resist, they shoved a piece of cloth in my mouth with a rod-like object,” said Mr. Bansal.

They held Mr. Bansal’s wife Prema at gunpoint and asked the couple to go to the next room, where Mr. Bansal’s mother was sleeping. They locked the family in the room.

The men then forced the family to hand over the keys of the locker, took cash and jewellery, and fled.

“We are probing the matter from all possible angles, including the role of an insider. The house is situated near the rail track. We suspect the involvement of people living near the track,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh.

Preliminary probe suggests that the men entered the house through the backyard that opens towards the rail track.

The accused cut through the boundary wire. The CCTV cameras installed at the house were non-functional.