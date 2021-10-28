Elderly couple found dead at home

A 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Govindpuri house on Wednesday. They were suffering from prolonged medical conditions, the police said.The victims worked as professors at Delhi University.

DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said the police received a PCR call at 3.45 p.m., following which a team rushed to the spot. The victims’ daughter said that as per routine, the caretaker visited the house at around 2.30 p.m. and rang the bell several times but no one responded.

The daughter was informed by the caretaker after which she rushed to the spot. Later, they broke the lock and found the couple dead. Two notes were found in which both of them allegedly stated that they were fed up of their bedridden lives due to multiple fractures after an accident and hence took the step.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)