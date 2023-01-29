ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate traffic arrangements in place for Beating Retreat ceremony: Delhi Police

January 29, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Beating Retreat ceremony that marks the formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements at Vijay Chowk in the Capital from 2 p.m. to 9.30 pm on Sunday.

According to an advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

“Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and C-Hexagon,” the advisory said.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc., it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, it added.

