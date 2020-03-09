Elaborate security arrangement in place for Holi

Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety and security of people during Holi. Extensive arrangements have been made in Gokalpuri, Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura that witnessed violence recently, said a senior police officer.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had registered 702 FIRs related to violence and a total of 2,387 people have been detained. Also, 283 Aman Committee meetings were held to maintain peace in north-east Delhi.

“We have identified locations that are fragile or prone to violence. Presence of paramilitary personnel have been increased at these locations under the supervision of senior officers,” said the officer.

All officers and in-charges of police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction.

Special drive

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said that it will be conducting special drive to control unruly and dangerous driving on the occasion of Holi.

Traffic arrangements have been in place to ensure safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of drunk driving, overspeeding, reckless driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving or riding without helmet and performing stunts on two-wheelers.

According to the police, traffic police and district police will be deployed at more than 170 traffic pickets, including 131 integrated checking pickets, on the day of Holi to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration. Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 1,600 personnel for this purpose.

The police have also urged motorists to avoid traffic violations.

“Parents should not allow minors to drive vehicles. All motorists are advised to obey traffic rules and regulations and follow the directions of the traffic policemen on duty for their safety as well as the safety of other road users,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N.S. Bundela.

Special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators, he said.