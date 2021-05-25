Either vaccinate students or cancel Class 12 exam: Sisodia

He writes to Education Minister reiterating suggestions

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank putting forward the view of the Delhi government that all students need to be vaccinated before appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board examination.

Mr. Sisodia reiterated the suggestions he had made after a meeting that was attended by education ministers of all States regarding the conduct of the Class 12 board examination and called for the cancellation of the examination.

Previous 3 years

The Central government had sought detailed suggestions from all State and Union Territories by May 25 on conducting the exams which were deferred in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sisodia recommended that the Central government declare results of the students on the basis of the marks scored by the students in the previous three years and give students the change to appear for the examination at a later date if they are not happy with their score received based on the tabulation of past performances. He also called for a meeting to discuss the examination format for the 2022 CBSE board examination.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested that the government consult experts on whether Covishield or Covaxin can be given to Class 12 students who are almost 18 years of age.

He also suggested that the government procure the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for children above the age of 12 years. Mr. Sisodia said that if the government makes vaccines available, the government will be able to vaccinate all Class 12 students in three to four weeks.

Mr. Sisodia said that the two options proposed by the Centre to either conduct examinations in only the major subjects or conduct shorter duration exams at respective schools were not an answer to the challenges posed by the new strain of COVID-19.