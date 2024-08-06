Eighteen child labourers rescued from jute factory in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

The Delhi police on Tuesday rescued 18 child labourers from a jute bag manufacturing and printing factory from north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The minors, aged 11 to 17 and belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand have been rescued from Gamri village, Bhajanpura,” said DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey, adding that the rescue operation was led by a subdivisional magistrate, the Department of Labour, the Revenue Department, and a non-governmental organisation.

Nine employees — Aslam, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satendar, Ansari, and Sahil, all belonging to Gamri village — have booked under sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children) and sections 3 and 14 of the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act at the Bhajanpura police station, he said.

The children will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee and further investigation will be initiated, the DCP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.