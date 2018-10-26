Eight-year-old boy dies in scuffle with four local minors

An eight-year-old boy allegedly died in a scuffle with four minors in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday morning, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said the police control room received a call around 10 a.m. regarding the scuffle between some madrasa students and local boys.

The victim, who belonged to Mewat, was rushed to a hospital by the madrasa staff members. He was declared brought dead at the hospital, Mr. Kumar said.

“There was a scuffle outside the madrasa between some students and local boys, during which the victim was roughed up. They were fighting over a vacant land in front of the madrasa, where the local boys wanted to play. The students objected to it leading to the brawl,” Mr. Kumar said.

The victim fell on the ground during the fight and sustained an internal injury, the police said, adding there were no visible external injuries. The body has been preserved for post-mortem, which will ascertain the exact cause of death, the police said.

Murder case filed

They said the accused — the four 12-year-old boys — have been apprehended.

Mr. Kumar also said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, the madrasa staff claimed their students were beaten up earlier over the same issue.