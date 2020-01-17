Eight protesters held at Turkman Gate

The Delhi police on Thursday held eight people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate.
The protest started from Wednesday night.
The police said that the area falls under the Republic Day parade route and is a high-security area. They said they tried to convince the protesters but they refused to leave the area. The protesters were then taken to a police station and released immediately, they added.
The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.