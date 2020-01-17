Delhi

Eight protesters held at Turkman Gate

The Delhi police on Thursday held eight people who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate.

The protest started from Wednesday night.

The police said that the area falls under the Republic Day parade route and is a high-security area. They said they tried to convince the protesters but they refused to leave the area. The protesters were then taken to a police station and released immediately, they added.

The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain in the evening.

