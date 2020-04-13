Eight persons apprehended for religious gathering

Eight persons have been apprehended for allegedly gathering at a gurdwara in violation of the lockdown orders in north Delhi's Kotwali on Sunday, the police said.
A police team on patrol duty found that a group of people was performing religious activities at Gurdwara Sisganj at 2.15 am, they said.
Tried to flee spot
After seeing policemen, the people there tried to flee the spot but they were apprehended, a senior officer said.
Following the incident, a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against them at Kotwali police station, the officer added.
Not wearing masks
The eight apprehended were also not wearing masks, the police said.
