ADVERTISEMENT

Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death

September 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Eight minors, aged between 14 and 17, have been apprehended for stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The police received a PCR call from a hospital near Tughlakabad Extension about a man named Dilshad being brought with multiple stab injuries. Dilshad was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he passed away during treatment on Sunday. A case under relevant IPC sections has been filed and the knife used in the offence has been recovered, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US