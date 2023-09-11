Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death

September 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Eight minors, aged between 14 and 17, have been apprehended for stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The police received a PCR call from a hospital near Tughlakabad Extension about a man named Dilshad being brought with multiple stab injuries. Dilshad was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he passed away during treatment on Sunday. A case under relevant IPC sections has been filed and the knife used in the offence has been recovered, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT