Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death

September 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Eight minors, aged between 14 and 17, have been apprehended for stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. The police received a PCR call from a hospital near Tughlakabad Extension about a man named Dilshad being brought with multiple stab injuries. Dilshad was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he passed away during treatment on Sunday. A case under relevant IPC sections has been filed and the knife used in the offence has been recovered, the police said.

Delhi / murder

